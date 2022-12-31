Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.21 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00013380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.55 billion and $40.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00036181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07625245 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $35,663,753.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

