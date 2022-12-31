Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.45 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and $37.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00013160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00228016 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07625245 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $35,663,753.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

