Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

