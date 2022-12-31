Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,700 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 1,972,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

TGASF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Towngas Smart Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.