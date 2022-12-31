Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,700 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 1,972,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
TGASF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Towngas Smart Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
