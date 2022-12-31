TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.67.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $629.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

