TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 11,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

