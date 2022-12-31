Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 46.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

