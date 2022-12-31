Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

