Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRCY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.