Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and approximately $772,264.91 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

