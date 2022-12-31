Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 9,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

