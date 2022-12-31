Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

TRKAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

