Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $232.21 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.37 or 0.07218269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007557 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

