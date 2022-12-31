Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $77.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $135.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,232,459.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,076,350 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trupanion by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

