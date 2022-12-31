TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

