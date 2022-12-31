TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

