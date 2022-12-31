TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

