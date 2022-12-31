TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

