Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 28,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,285. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

