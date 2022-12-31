Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $207.07. 1,554,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

