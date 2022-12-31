United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,085,000 after acquiring an additional 63,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

