United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

