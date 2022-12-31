United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

