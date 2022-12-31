United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 55.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

