United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

