United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

