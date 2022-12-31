United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,103,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.