Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.44. 51,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,441. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.