Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

