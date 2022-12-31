Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Up 6.7 %
Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
About Universal Media Group
