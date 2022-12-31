USDD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005924 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $711.64 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.07 or 0.02926906 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.25 or 0.29598137 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

