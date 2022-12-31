Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0749 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $2.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

