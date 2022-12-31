Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Up 94.6% in December

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
Read More
