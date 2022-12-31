Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Up 94.6% in December

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.37. 891,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,473. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.