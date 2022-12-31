Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

