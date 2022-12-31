VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BBH opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $191.58.
VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
