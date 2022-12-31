VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBH opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $191.58.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

