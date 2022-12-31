Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 15,760,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,761. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

