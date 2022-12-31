Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10.

