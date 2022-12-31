Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10.

