Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

