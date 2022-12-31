Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.