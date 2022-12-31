Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director W. Mark Watson Purchases 20,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) Director W. Mark Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 36.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 116.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

