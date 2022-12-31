Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:VLDRW opened at $0.26 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.