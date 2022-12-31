Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.91 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00461022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.06 or 0.03017066 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.78 or 0.29500718 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,262,964.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

