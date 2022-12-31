Verge Reaches Market Cap of $44.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Verge has a market capitalization of $44.05 million and $257,891.96 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00420085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00888597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00583834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00248171 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,554,038 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.