Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,195 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Vericel worth $35,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,153. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

