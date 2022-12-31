Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,131.0 days.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $17.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $51.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NENTF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

