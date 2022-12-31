Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $55.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Down 0.3 %

VSAT stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,533 shares of company stock worth $119,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.