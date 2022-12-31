VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSB stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

