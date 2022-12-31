VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CSB stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $63.19.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
