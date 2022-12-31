Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Boosted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 39.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 114,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 6,577,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,191. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

