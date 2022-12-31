Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 89.5% in December

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.62 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter worth $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 89.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $628,000.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.