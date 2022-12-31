Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

WMT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

